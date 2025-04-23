18:34
Tax Service, South Korean company discuss cooperation in field of digitalization

The State Tax Service held a working meeting with a delegation of Douzone Bizon company from the Republic of Korea. The press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Kyrgyz delegation at the talks was headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service Kubanychbek Ysabekov.

The South Korean company Douzone Bizon was represented at the meeting by Chairman Yong-Woo Kim, President Kang-soo Lee, Vice President Yong-Gu Ji. Dordoi Korea representative Junghwan Ho, Dordoi Association representative Ho Sung Kim and Sales Manager Bosung Kim also attended the meeting.

The key topic of discussion was the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of digitalization of tax administration and the development of electronic public administration.

Representatives of Douzone Bizon presented their integrated solutions in the field of digital tax administration and ERP systems. They also shared their experience in implementing similar digital technologies in the tax system of the Republic of Korea.

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in further studying the presented experience. It was noted that the State Tax Service will consider the possibilities for adapting and applying modern IT solutions in the national tax system.
