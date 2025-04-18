New head of Foreign Policy Department appointed at Presidential Administration

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on personnel changes in his administration.

Muratbek Azymbakiev has been relieved of his post as head of the Foreign Policy Department due to his transfer to another job.

Sagynbek Abdumutalip has been appointed to this position.

Sagynbek Abdumutalip was born in 1984. In 2005, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University named after Ishenaly Arabaev with a degree in regional studies (oriental studies).

Work experience:

2011 — Advisor to the Minister of Labor, Employment and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic

2011-2012 — Head of the Department for Work with Ethnic Kyrgyz of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic

2012-2013 — Head of the Department for Work with Ethnic Kyrgyz and Migrants of the Department of External Migration under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic

2013 — Second Secretary of the Department of Eastern Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic

2013-2014 — Second Secretary of the Department of Asia and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic

2014-2015 — First Secretary of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tajikistan

2015-2018 — Advisor to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tajikistan

2018-2020 — Advisor to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the OJB regions

2020-2021 — Deputy Head of the Plenipotentiary Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the OJB regions

2021-2022 — Counselor of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Iran

2022-2025 — Counselor of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tajikistan.

He speaks Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Turkish, Farsi, Chinese.

Sagynbek Abdumutalip has the diplomatic rank of second-class counselor.