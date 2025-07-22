19:50
Register of bona fide entrepreneurs: Acceptance of documents begins

Acceptance of documents for inclusion in the Register of bona fide entrepreneurs of the Kyrgyz Republic has begun. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

To be included in the register, a business entity must submit an application to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The following documents must be attached to the application:

For legal entities:

1. Copies of the certificate of state registration (re-registration).

2. Copies of constituent documents.

3. Documents confirming the absence of debt on mandatory payments to the budget.

4. Information on full-time employees.

5. Information on taxes paid over the past three years in national currency.

For individuals:

1. Copy of passport.

2. Copy of license of an individual entrepreneur.

3. Documents confirming the absence of debt on mandatory payments to the budget.

4. Information on full-time employees.

5. Information on taxes paid over the past three years in national currency.

 Inclusion in the register is decided by a permanent interdepartmental commission responsible for selecting business entities.

The deadline for submitting documents is August 5.

An entrepreneur included in the register will receive the following privileges:

1. Free airtime on state television channels for advertising according to the agreed media plan.

2. Provision of tax services out of turn.

3. Free participation in international exhibitions, fairs, forums from the Kyrgyz Republic.

4. Exemption from inspections for three years by state regulatory authorities, with the exception of inspections carried out in accordance with tax legislation, from the moment of inclusion in the register.

5. Opportunity for preferential financing within the framework of the implementation of state lending programs.
