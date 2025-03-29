More than 6,100 children in difficult life situation identified in Kyrgyzstan

More than 6,100 children in difficult life situations were identified in Kyrgyzstan last year. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to its data, 3,482 children received assistance in overcoming a difficult life situation: children were placed in families, they were issued documents, returned to school, and provided with social assistance.

The work continues. The ministry clarified that an Individual Child Protection Plan is developed for each identified child in a difficult life situation. On its basis, services are provided to support families with children.

At least 1,177 families in difficult life situations were also identified in 2024. Of these, 47 percent received assistance in employment, receiving education and documentation.