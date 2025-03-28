SDMK announces time of festive Ait namaz

This year’s festive Ait namaz (prayer) will be held in mosques where the traditional juma namaz takes place. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The muftiyat also presented the program of Ait namaz:

6.30 a.m.-7.15 a.m. — narrations;

7.15 a.m.-7.25 a.m. — congratulations by kazys, imam-khatibs and statesmen;

7.25 a.m.-7.30 a.m. — rules of Ait namaz, reading of saffan saaf;

7.30 a.m.-7.50 a.m. — festive prayer.

Orozo Ait will be celebrated in the country on March 30.