10:07
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Cryptocurrency mining tax brings 7.4 million soms to budget in February 2025

Cryptocurrency mining tax that companies paid in February 2025 amounted to 7.4 million soms. Materials of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan say.

It is noted that this is more compared to the same period last year, when the tax collection was recorded at 5 million soms. The collection of mining tax increased 1.5 times.

In the first two months of this year, the tax collection amounted to 13.9 million soms — an increase of 17.3 percent.

Recall, in 2024, only 53 million soms came to the budget from the cryptocurrency mining tax. This is 43 percent less than in 2023. Then, revenues amounted to 93.7 million soms.

The cryptocurrency mining tax rate is 10 percent of the fee for the electricity used. It also includes VAT and sales tax.

There are ten cryptocurrency mining companies registered in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/324212/
views: 108
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases capital requirements for crypto exchanges 100 times
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service detained in MCN Coin case
Land under Russian Border Service buildings to be exempt from taxes
Scandal with MCN Coin: $1.7 million returned to victims
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
One of founders of MCN Coin admits to fraud
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
Budget receives only 53 million soms in cryptocurrency mining tax in 2024
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
09:58
Bishkek receives two landfills as part of territorial reform Bishkek receives two landfills as part of territorial r...
09:52
Bishkek City Hall to transfer luxury apartments to State Mortgage Company
09:45
Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat
09:34
Cryptocurrency mining tax brings 7.4 million soms to budget in February 2025
09:12
Earthquake of magnitude 4 felt in Bishkek
27 March, Thursday
18:02
Ex-Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov speaks at Boao Forum for Asia
17:53
Two factions of Bishkek City Council form majority coalition
17:49
Bishkek HPP to get 1 billion soms loan from republican budget
17:39
Up to 72,000 people may suffer from epilepsy in Kyrgyzstan
17:25
Investigator of Osh Internal Affairs Department detained for extortion