Cryptocurrency mining tax brings 7.4 million soms to budget in February 2025

Cryptocurrency mining tax that companies paid in February 2025 amounted to 7.4 million soms. Materials of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan say.

It is noted that this is more compared to the same period last year, when the tax collection was recorded at 5 million soms. The collection of mining tax increased 1.5 times.

In the first two months of this year, the tax collection amounted to 13.9 million soms — an increase of 17.3 percent.

Recall, in 2024, only 53 million soms came to the budget from the cryptocurrency mining tax. This is 43 percent less than in 2023. Then, revenues amounted to 93.7 million soms.

The cryptocurrency mining tax rate is 10 percent of the fee for the electricity used. It also includes VAT and sales tax.

There are ten cryptocurrency mining companies registered in the country.