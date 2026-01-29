Kyrgyzneftegaz to receive $30 million budget loan provided by OPEC

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan passed the bill ratifying the loan agreement «First Sustainable and Inclusive Growth Development Program» in its second reading. The document was signed between Kyrgyzstan and the OPEC Fund for International Development on September 22, 2025.

Under the agreement, the Kyrgyz Republic will receive $30 million in budget support at 1.25 percent interest for 20 years, including a five-year grace period.

Deputy Finance Minister Nurbek Akzholov noted that these funds will be allocated to Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC as a budget loan—an eight-year loan at 1 percent annual interest, with a four-year grace period. He stated that the company will be able to use these funds to modernize production and reduce petroleum product imports, which will positively impact the country’s economy.