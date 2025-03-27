Increase in juvenile crime registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

At least 1,640 children committed crimes throughout the republic in 2024, and in 2023 — 1,537, which is 88 children more. The prosecutor of the Main Department for Supervision of Law Enforcement and Corruption Control of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Zhyrgalbek Kurmanbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an increase in crime among children is observed in Osh — 41 cases more, in Bishkek — 30, and in Batken region — 26.

At the same time, 1,665 crimes against children were registered in 2024, which is 167 cases less than in 2023.

Of all registered crimes against children, the largest number is in Bishkek — an increase of 153 cases, in Issyk-Kul region — by 43, in Osh — by 22.

The main types of registered crimes against children:

— Thefts — 585 cases;

— Robberies — 198;

— Robberies with violence — 16;

— Sexual crimes — 275, a decrease of 88 cases compared to last year;

— Suicides — 87.

As the prosecutor noted, to date, there are 80 public prevention centers in the republic. «Their number needs to be increased in order to carry out more large-scale crime prevention among children,» Zhyrgalbek Kurmanbekov believes.

It is reported that in 2024, based on the results of prosecutorial inspections in the area of ​​ensuring children’s rights, 2,191 violations were detected, 917 prosecutorial response acts were filed, 1,072 officials were brought to disciplinary responsibility, and 30 officials were fined. Also, 30 claims were filed in courts in the interests of children, and prosecutors initiated 13 criminal cases.

The largest number of violations detected in the area of ​​protecting children’s rights falls on law enforcement agencies and educational institutions.

Thus, 599 violations (27.3 percent) were detected in educational institutions, 539 violations (24.6 percent) were recorded in internal affairs agencies, and 48.1 percent in other agencies.