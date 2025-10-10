Insurance policy transfer to new owner: Cabinet amends housing insurance rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to the resolution regulating mandatory housing insurance against fires and natural disasters.

According to the changes, if an insured property is transferred to a new owner, the existing mandatory insurance contract (policy) will automatically remain valid for the new owner until its expiration date.

In addition, the new homeowner now has the right to independently conclude a new mandatory insurance agreement with another insurance company if they choose to do so.

The document will take effect in 15 days after its official publication.