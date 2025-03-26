12:33
New official vehicles provided to imams and regional kazys in Kyrgyzstan

Forty district imam-khatibs and nine regional kazys in Kyrgyzstan have received new official vehicles. The handover ceremony took place on March 25.

According to the muftiyat, the event was attended by Azamat Yusupov, Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs, Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, the Supreme Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, and other religious leaders.

Azamat Yusupov conveyed congratulations on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, emphasizing that the vehicle distribution is part of the state’s consistent religious policy. The Supreme Mufti highlighted that the new transport will enhance the efficiency of imams and strengthen the role of Islam in the life of society.

This initiative aims to improve the quality of religious services and facilitate the work of clergy in the regions.

According to the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, all vehicles are domestically produced. The first batch of 20 cars was handed over on December 18, 2024, and 29 official vehicles were distributed on March 25.
