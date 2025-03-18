11:19
Suspect in organizing webcam studio detained in Bishkek

The police detained a 30-year-old man as a suspect in organizing a webcam studio in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Earlier, the police received a message that «unknown persons through Internet sites invite girls to work as models in webcam studios.» A criminal case was opened on this fact.

As a result of investigative measures, the suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation of the criminal case is ongoing.

In 2024, amendments were adopted to the Criminal Code and the Code of Offenses, according to which liability was introduced for organizing webcam studios. Thus, a fine from 100,000 to 200,000 soms or imprisonment for up to three years was introduced for organizing and facilitating prostitution and debauchery via the Internet live. More severe punishments are provided for those who committed such a crime by prior conspiracy with a group of persons or as part of an organized criminal group.
