16:57
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Security services detain head of Bakai-Ata district

The head of Bakai-Ata district was detained in Talas for the illegal transformation of agricultural land for individual housing construction. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«It was revealed that officials of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region illegally allocated 163 untransformed land plots (category «irrigated arable land») with a total area of ​​95.9 hectares for money from 2009 to 2024 for individual housing construction,» the statement says.

The involvement of the head of the state administration, head of Bakai-Ata district I.A.T., in this crime was established. He was detained on March 11 and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas.

The investigators are working to identify other persons involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/323067/
views: 122
Print
Related
Suspect of 37 million soms fraud detained at airport
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland
Tax officer detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow
Azamat Maripov placed in pretrial detention center for calls for mass riots
Land commission members detained in Talas region
Ex-heads of Transport Department at Bishkek City Hall detained
Employees of Tax Service Department for Tokmak detained
Director of State Lottery Company detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Bishkek
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17 March, Monday
16:05
Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block suspicious accounts Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block s...
15:46
Security services detain head of Bakai-Ata district
15:40
Ministry of Culture proposes leasing historical and cultural sites for 49 years
15:25
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
15:08
Akylman Presidential Lyceum to hold competitive selection for new academic year