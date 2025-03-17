Security services detain head of Bakai-Ata district

The head of Bakai-Ata district was detained in Talas for the illegal transformation of agricultural land for individual housing construction. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«It was revealed that officials of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region illegally allocated 163 untransformed land plots (category «irrigated arable land») with a total area of ​​95.9 hectares for money from 2009 to 2024 for individual housing construction,» the statement says.

The involvement of the head of the state administration, head of Bakai-Ata district I.A.T., in this crime was established. He was detained on March 11 and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas.

The investigators are working to identify other persons involved.