12:05
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

International Conference on Snow Leopard Conservation starts in Kazan

An International Conference «Study and Conservation of the Snow Leopard in the World. Joining Efforts» has started in Kazan, dedicated to the conservation of the population of this rare animal. Russian media reported.

The conference’s program will begin on March 14 with a plenary session.

Representatives from all countries in the snow leopard’s habitat will take part in the conference: Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

An exhibition of works by the winners of the children’s drawing competition «Snow Leopard» was opened in the Kazan City Hall.
link: https://24.kg/english/322779/
views: 142
Print
Related
Bishkek Mayor leaves for Kazan to attend Architecture and Construction Forum
Kyrgyzstan to become platform for global dialogue on snow leopard protection
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan
Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city
Askat Alagozov: October 23 is declared the International Snow Leopard Day
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters
Kyrgyzstan is actively working to preserve snow leopard
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign Memorandum on snow leopard conservation
Bishkek to host 5th Snow Leopard Run 2024 half marathon
Leopards and mountain goats in Khan Teniri park. Rare photos and video
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
11:45
Kumtor modernizes drilling equipment Kumtor modernizes drilling equipment
11:30
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
11:21
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
10:56
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
10:30
International Conference on Snow Leopard Conservation starts in Kazan