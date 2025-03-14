International Conference on Snow Leopard Conservation starts in Kazan

An International Conference «Study and Conservation of the Snow Leopard in the World. Joining Efforts» has started in Kazan, dedicated to the conservation of the population of this rare animal. Russian media reported.

The conference’s program will begin on March 14 with a plenary session.

Representatives from all countries in the snow leopard’s habitat will take part in the conference: Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

An exhibition of works by the winners of the children’s drawing competition «Snow Leopard» was opened in the Kazan City Hall.