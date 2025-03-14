10:34
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to more than $215 million in January

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan in January 2025 amounted to $215.3 million. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to the bank, the main flow of funds traditionally comes from the CIS countries — $203.7 million. At least $11.5 million were transferred to the Kyrgyz Republic from other countries.

The volume of remittances sent from Kyrgyzstan amounted to $22.9 million. At least $19.8 million of this amount was transferred to the Commonwealth countries and $3.1 million — to other countries.
