An earthquake of magnitude 5 hit Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences, in the settlements of Kyrgyzstan the intensity of the earthquake reached:

In Osh — magnitude 5;

In Shark, Tashtak, Kyzyl-Kyshtak, Nariman, Kyrgyz-Chek villages — magnitude 5;

In Kara-Suu village — magnitude 4.

There are no reports of casualties or damage yet.