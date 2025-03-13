Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by 8.7 percent in 2025 — EDB forecast

Kyrgyzstan’s economy will grow by 8.7 percent in 2025. This forecast is presented in the Macroeconomic Outlook of the Eurasian Development Bank.

«We forecast the Kyrgyz Republic’s GDP growth by 8.7 percent in 2025 amid strong investment demand. Inflation by the end of 2025 will be 5 percent. We anticipate a gradual increase in the policy rate as inflation steadily reaches the target range,» the outlook says.

EDB analysts believe that strengthening domestic demand has become a key factor in expanding economic activity. The Kyrgyz Republic’s GDP grew by 9.6 percent in January-October 2024. Dynamics in retail and wholesale trade account for 22 percent of output growth. The service sector, excluding domestic trade, and the construction sector provided an additional 21 percent each. The increase in consumer activity was accompanied by an increase in real wages (by 6.7 percent in January-September last year) and an increase in lending to the trade sector, as well as loans for consumption purposes.

High investment activity was recorded in the mining industries, transport, energy and manufacturing, including within the framework of the implementation of state development programs. In the second half of 2024, the economy received an additional boost from agriculture against the backdrop of a poor harvest a year earlier.