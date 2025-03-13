Number of bilateral documents signed following Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan talks

During the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Kyrgyz Republic on March 13, a number of bilateral documents were signed aimed at enhancing Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan cooperation.

The Presidents signed a joint statement, an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border.

In addition, the following documents were signed:

— An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities;

— An agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of highways, the arrangement and use of crossroads;

— An agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan;

— An agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary security between the Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Food Security Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan;

— A Memorandum between the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of ensuring seismic resistance, development of energy-efficient and green technologies and urban planning;

— A Memorandum between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of industry and new technologies;

— A cooperation program between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Committee on Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of youth policy for 2025-2027;

— A cooperation program between the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Committee for Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of physical culture and sports for 2025-2027;

— An agreement on the establishment of sister city relations between the cities of Bishkek and Dushanbe;

— A cooperation program in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres between the Chon-Alai district of Osh region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Lakhsh district of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2025-2027;

— A cooperation program between the Osh region of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of the Republic of Tajikistan in the trade, economic and cultural spheres for 2025-2030;

— A protocol between the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on organizing the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan;

— A Memorandum of Cooperation and exchange of information in the field of supervision in the sphere of combating money laundering, financing of terrorism by the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan;

— A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kyrgyzexport state institution under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.