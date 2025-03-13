14:55
Operation of checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border resumed

On March 13, after signing bilateral documents between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a ceremony was held to resume the operation of some checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Presidents of the two countries Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, who were in Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek at that time, took part in the ceremony online.

Thus, Kyzyl-Bel and Kairagach checkpoints between the countries are functioning again.

The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has been closed since the spring of 2021 after the armed conflict.

Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon signed an agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on March 13.
