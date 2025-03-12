19:18
18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake

An earthquake in Osh caused cracks in the buildings of 18 schools and 11 kindergartens. Abdykalyk Akzholov, the chief specialist of the Department of Education of Osh city, told journalists.

According to him, cracks were found in corridors, canteens, and some classrooms. Photo reports have been compiled, and information about the damage has been sent to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the earthquake caused the collapse of an internal adobe partition wall in a residential building in Mady village, Kara-Suu district, Osh region. The house itself remained intact, and no residents were injured.

The Civil Protection Commission is inspecting residential buildings and social facilities in the rural areas of Zhoosh, Datka, and Bash-Bulak.

An earthquake was registered today at 9.11 a.m. in Osh city and Osh region with a magnitude of 5. The intensity of the tremors was:

  • In Osh — about magnitude 5;
  • In Shark, Tashtak, Kyzyl-Kyshtak, Nariman, Kyrgyz-Chek villages — magnitude 5;
  • In Kara-Suu village — magnitude 4.
