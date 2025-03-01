President Sadyr Japarov supports new parliamentary election system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov supports the new parliamentary election system proposed by deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). He announced this in an interview with Kabar news agency.

It is worth noting that the deputies propose replacing the current majoritarian-proportional system, in which deputies are elected based on party lists and single-mandate constituencies, with multi-mandate constituencies under a majoritarian system.

According to the head of state, the proposed bill is suitable for the people of Kyrgyzstan.

«This system fully places electoral rights in the hands of the people. Even if people are dissatisfied with the candidate they chose, it will be their responsibility,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The president admitted that this system could have been implemented in 2020, when the Constitution was being changed, but at the time, most politicians were under the influence of external forces and opposed it. As a result, a compromise was reached: 54 deputies would be elected through the party system, while 36 would come from single-mandate constituencies.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that the new election system guarantees the election of 30 women to Parliament, ensuring compliance with the gender quota.

The president answered the question of whether Kyrgyzstan could return to a proportional election system in the future.

«Experience has shown that neither the people nor politicians are ready for a party-based election system. Anyone who wanted created a party, gathered those with money, sold top places on the list, bargained with the authorities, and turned it into political business. We are trying to eliminate this corruption,» Sadyr Japarov said, adding that perhaps after 40–50 years, if the population and politicians are ready, a transition to a party system could be considered.

However, in the president’s view, the system proposed by the deputies aligns with the country’s interests.

Recall, a group of deputies, led by parliamentary speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, submitted a draft law for public discussion proposing amendments to the constitutional law on presidential and parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. They propose changing the system of elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The country will form 30 multi-mandate territorial electoral districts, each of which will elect three deputies. Moreover, one of them has to be a woman. Thus, men will receive 60 out of 90 mandates, women — 30.