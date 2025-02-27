22:43
Visa-free regime with Montenegro for holders of diplomatic passports

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Montenegro on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

According to the document, citizens of either state who hold valid diplomatic or service passports are exempt from the visa requirement for entry, transit, stay, or departure from the territory of the other state for a period not exceeding 90 days within 180 days from the date of their first entry.
link: https://24.kg/english/321316/
