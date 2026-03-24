Montenegro ready to advance bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, who arrived in the country on an official visit. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in developing cooperation and strengthening relations with Montenegro in areas of mutual interest.

«He expressed confidence that the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Montenegro in the Kyrgyz Republic will provide significant impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation, strengthening friendly ties, and expanding interaction between the two countries. Ervin Ibrahimović thanked him for the hospitality and warm welcome. He noted Montenegro’s readiness to advance bilateral cooperation,» the press service said.

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During the meeting, prospects for developing Kyrgyzstan — Montenegro relations in trade, economy, tourism, agriculture, and energy were discussed.

The Cabinet Chairman invited Montenegro’s official delegation to participate in the second Global Mountain Summit in 2027, initiated by Kyrgyzstan under the auspices of the UN, and invited Montenegrin athletes to participate in the upcoming 6th World Nomad Games.