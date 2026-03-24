10:13
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.04
English

Montenegro ready to advance bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, who arrived in the country on an official visit. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in developing cooperation and strengthening relations with Montenegro in areas of mutual interest.

«He expressed confidence that the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Montenegro in the Kyrgyz Republic will provide significant impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation, strengthening friendly ties, and expanding interaction between the two countries. Ervin Ibrahimović thanked him for the hospitality and warm welcome. He noted Montenegro’s readiness to advance bilateral cooperation,» the press service said.

Related news
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
During the meeting, prospects for developing Kyrgyzstan — Montenegro relations in trade, economy, tourism, agriculture, and energy were discussed.

The Cabinet Chairman invited Montenegro’s official delegation to participate in the second Global Mountain Summit in 2027, initiated by Kyrgyzstan under the auspices of the UN, and invited Montenegrin athletes to participate in the upcoming 6th World Nomad Games.
link: https://24.kg/english/367178/
views: 81
Print
Related
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Montenegro
Visa-free regime with Montenegro for holders of diplomatic passports
Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro sign agreement on exemption from visa requirements
Montenegro officially becomes member of NATO
Popular
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
24 March, Tuesday
10:07
Umuraliev Theater from Bishkek to perform at Samsun Festival in Turkey Umuraliev Theater from Bishkek to perform at Samsun Fes...
10:00
Montenegro ready to advance bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
09:15
New Mayor appointed in Uzgen
09:05
OSCE Secretary General to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
23 March, Monday
20:07
Heating season in Bishkek to end on March 25
20:02
Construction of large-scale Manas cultural complex begins in Bishkek
19:53
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
19:40
Kyrgyzneftegaz: Court arrests four defendants in corruption case
19:34
EDB forecasts growth of Kyrgyzstan's GDP by 9.3 percent in 2026