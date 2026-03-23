Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek

Two significant Kyrgyzstan — Montenegro events took place in Bishkek: official talks and the opening of an Honorary Consulate.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with his Montenegrin counterpart, Ervin Ibrahimović, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the first official visit in the history of bilateral relations.

During the talks, Jeenbek Kulubaev briefed his counterpart on the large-scale political and economic reforms underway in Kyrgyzstan aimed at sustainable development and the creation of a favorable investment climate. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of regional projects, such as the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway and Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power station.

Turning to bilateral issues, the foreign ministers noted the similarities between Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro: both are dynamically developing mountainous countries with abundant water resources and significant tourism potential. In this context, the ministers focused on the prospects for partnership in hydropower and the green economy, and agreed to actively exchange experiences in tourism.

The importance of advancing a joint mountain agenda, cooperation in climate change adaptation, and environmental protection was noted.

An important focus of the talks was the institutional strengthening of relations. The parties discussed expanding cooperation at the government level, developing interparliamentary dialogue, and further improving the legal framework.

In this context, the Kyrgyz side invited the Montenegrin delegation to participate in the 6th World Nomad Games and the second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25.

The practical outcome of the meeting was the signing of a cooperation program between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2026–2027 and a Memorandum of Cooperation in diplomatic training.

On the same day, the opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Montenegro took place in Bishkek, headed by Beknazar Asanov.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov noted that the countries share many common features, including mountains and clear skies, which create a foundation for mutual understanding and cooperation.

In his speech, Ervin Ibrahimovic emphasized the importance of the visit and expressed hope for further development of the dialogue.

«Montenegro has a clear vision for development after 20 years of independence. We continue to contribute to global stability and are interested in creating new connections, new paths, and opportunities in tourism, energy, and agriculture,» he said.

He added that relations between the two countries have been developing dynamically in recent years.

«We have conducted a constructive dialogue not only at official meetings but also informally. Strengthening economic cooperation and friendship between our peoples is essential,» the minister added.

Honorary Consul Beknazar Asanov emphasized the significance of the event and expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him:

«Montenegro is known for its mountains and sea, while Kyrgyzstan is renowned for the majestic Tian Shan and Issyk-Kul Lake. These features shape the unique character of our peoples.»

Photo 24.kg news agency. Beknazar Asanov

He also expressed pride in representing his country and highlighted the importance of strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

Business community representative Askar Salymbekov congratulated participants on behalf of the business sector, noting that both countries are home to proud, brave, and hospitable people. He emphasized that tourism development is an important area, and Kyrgyzstanis have much to learn from the Montenegrins in this area.

Photo 24.kg news agency. Askar Salymbekov

The participants emphasized that the opening of the Consulate will be an important step in strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Montenegro relations and developing bilateral cooperation.