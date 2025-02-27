15:09
Only owners of legalized vehicles to be able to drive them

Only owners of legalized vehicles will be able to drive them. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has submitted amendments to the Traffic Regulations for public discussion.

According to the draft resolution, it is prohibited to drive a legalized vehicle without being its owner in accordance with the vehicle registration certificate or to transfer control to a person who is not the owner of such a vehicle.

The background statement specifies that if an offense is recorded, the owners of the vehicle will be held liable for the violation in the sphere of road traffic. In order to avoid problems with identifying the guilty party and strengthening control, it is necessary to differentiate responsibility, the Ministry of Internal Affairs believes.

If the draft resolution is adopted, violation of the adopted norm will entail a fine for individuals in the amount of 10 calculated rates (1,000 soms).

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree on the legalization of cars with foreign number plates. The Cabinet of Ministers will carry out the procedure in three stages:

  • The first involves the legalization of vehicles for which all the necessary documents are available;
  • The second provides for the registration of cars without documents, but meeting technical requirements;
  • The third allows owners of cars without documents to export them outside the country or dismantle them for spare parts.

The provisions of the decree apply exclusively to vehicles imported into the country before January 1, 2025.
