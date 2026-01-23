Kambarata HPP-1: Nine donors ready to invest $2.5 billion

The Kambarata Hydropower Plant-1 project, with an installed capacity of 1,860 megawatts, has entered an active implementation phase. The facility, which has strategic importance for all of Central Asia, showed significant progress in 2025 both in engineering preparations and in attracting investment, officials said at a board meeting of the Ministry of Energy.

Financing and expertise

Last year, specialists held a tender to update the feasibility study originally developed in 2014. Experts have now determined the type of dam for the future power plant.

The World Bank is providing active support for the project: in addition to the previously allocated $5 million, it added another $13.6 million and is also considering allocating up to $1.5 billion for the main construction works.

Nine other international donors have expressed strong interest and are ready to invest about $2.5 billion in the project.

The environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been completed, for which the World Bank allocated $18.6 million.

International cooperation

On September 30, 2025, a draft intergovernmental agreement was sent to the Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The parties submitted their proposals and comments, and an interagency working group of the Kyrgyz Republic is preparing for final expert-level negotiations.

Construction progress at the site

A large volume of preparatory work was completed at the hydropower plant construction site last year: