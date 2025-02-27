Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev meets with leadership of Caspian Policy Center

On February 25, 2025, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev met with the leadership of the Caspian Policy Center, a think tank in the United States. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, there was a discussion and exchange of views on the policy of the new U.S. administration and the prospects for U.S. cooperation with the region and with Kyrgyzstan, in particular.

Ambassador Moldogaziev provided detailed information on the policy being pursued in Kyrgyzstan and the measures being taken to improve the economy and the welfare of the population.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the parties confirmed the mutual willingness to continue constructive dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

Caspian Policy Center is an independent non-profit research think tank established in 2016.

As it is known, think tanks in the U.S. are key bodies in foreign policy issues, including promotion of initiatives, formation of reports and forecasting.