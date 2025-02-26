14:54
Almost 18,000 Kyrgyzstanis deprived of right to drive over two years

Since stricter penalties for drunk driving were introduced, 17,928 people have been deprived of the right to drive. Baikazy Aitikul uulu, head of the press service of the Main Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, amendments to the Code of Offenses came into effect in Kyrgyzstan on March 8, 2023. Under the new rules, individuals caught driving under the influence of alcohol are banned from driving for one year. For repeat offenses, the ban extends to three years.

Previously, drunk drivers were fined 17,000 soms for the offense.

«Within the framework of this law, from March 8, 2023 to the present day, 17,928 people throughout the country, who drove a vehicle in a state of alcohol intoxication, were deprived of their driving licenses,» Baikazy Aitikul uulu said.

In addition, the policeman added that new amendments may be adopted to increase the terms of deprivation of a driver’s license for driving under the influence of alcohol — for two years for the first offense and four years for a repeated offense. The relevant bill is currently being drafted.
