Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports tougher penalties for drunk driving

Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in the first reading of the draft law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts Concerning Road Safety» at a meeting today. The amendments were initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov, the bill provides for tougher penalties for those driving while intoxicated, whether due to alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicating substances. If there are fatalities in an accident, the possibility of reconciliation with the victim is eliminated.

Furthermore, the draft law proposes revising the penalties for intoxicated driving offenses, setting longer prison terms and eliminating the possibility of probation for those convicted of serious traffic violations committed while intoxicated.

It also proposes to clarify the precise procedure for applying the additional court-imposed penalty of driver’s license revocation, making it mandatory for offenses related to traffic violations.

In this regard, a new legal mechanism for enforcing this penalty is being introduced by clearly specifying the timeframes, procedures for driver’s license revocation, its storage, and return after the revocation period.

It is noted that, in order to tighten penalties for drunk driving, the bill proposes amendments to the Code of Offenses to increase the period of arrest to 20 days (in the current version it is up to seven days). Furthermore, it proposes excluding individuals who commit such offenses while intoxicated from the list of individuals exempt from arrest.

The amendments also allow for the temporary revocation of a driver’s license and the conditions for retaking traffic rules qualification exams in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Furthermore, amendments are proposed regarding liability for exceeding the average speed limit in areas covered by photo and video recording cameras and increasing the penalties for drivers who refuse to undergo a medical examination.

This draft law also proposes equating mopeds with motor vehicles for the purpose of requiring their registration with the authorized state body in this area. Provisions are being introduced requiring a driver’s license for the right to drive a moped of subcategory A1.

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, this is necessary to introduce mandatory state registration for mopeds.

«Currently, mopeds with an engine displacement of over 50 cubic centimeters, a maximum design speed of over 50 kilometers per hour, or a load capacity of over 500 kilograms (with an electric motor) are subject to registration. Therefore, due to the lack of state registration for mopeds and the impossibility of identifying them, individuals violate traffic regulations with impunity, posing a safety risk to other road users,» he added.

Lawmakers noted the need to toughen requirements for those who drive under the influence or resist traffic police officers. They also called for regulations on the use of scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds to ensure they do not create problems for public road use.