UAE eases driving rules for tourists, including those from Kyrgyzstan

The United Arab Emirates has simplified driving rules for tourists from 52 countries, including Kyrgyzstan. The UAE Ministry of Interior reports.

Visitors from these countries can now drive using their national licenses without international driving permit — provided they are staying in the country as tourists (i.e., without a residency visa).

If a tourist from the listed countries decides to relocate to the UAE, they can exchange their national driving license for a local one without having to retake driving tests. The exchange fee is 600 dirhams, and applicants must submit an Arabic translation of their license along with a copy of the original.

Notably, Russia and Kazakhstan are not on the list, while Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are.

Travelers can check whether their country is on the list and apply for a license exchange via the UAE Ministry of Interior website or mobile app.
