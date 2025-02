Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in three residential areas of Bishkek on February 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The press service of the municipality reported.

The shut-off area are Ak-Zhar, Ak-Bata and Kelechek housing estates.

The City Hall noted that the water supply will be stopped due to repairs at Ak-Zhar and Ak-Bata water intakes and city water supply networks.