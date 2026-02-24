International travel blogger Connor Camperghini arrives in Kyrgyzstan

International travel blogger and founder of Camperghini project, Connor Camperghini, has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Department of Tourism announced.

During his visit, the blogger plans to visit all seven regions of the country. The program includes an introduction to key tourist destinations and natural sites, as well as meetings with representatives of the tourism industry and local communities.

Following the trip, materials about Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential are expected to be published on the project’s international platforms. The organizers note that the visit aims to promote the country as a promising destination for car tourism and sustainable travel.