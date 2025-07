Imams from Kyrgyzstan have left for Medina to study the Arabic language. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to its press service, 25 clergymen from all regions of the country have been sent to Medina to study Arabic. The imams will improve their knowledge, visit historical sites, and perform the minor pilgrimage (Umrah).

The educational project is being implemented to improve qualifications and develop Islamic culture.