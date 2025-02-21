13:59
Opening of direct regular Bishkek – Manama flights discussed in Bahrain

A video conference meeting was held between the Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kyrgyz Republic, Mohammad Ghassan Mohammed Adnan Shaikho.

The parties discussed the simplification of visa procedures for citizens of both countries, the creation of favorable conditions for travel, and the current areas of bilateral cooperation that represent mutual interest.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand the contractual base in the consular sphere of the two countries and to continue regular contacts.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov also held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and IndustrySameer Abdulla Nass.

They discussed the prospects for the development and deepening of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Particular attention was paid to organizing the visit of the Bahraini business delegation to Bishkek as part of participation in the second investment forum Central Asia — Gulf Cooperation Council, which will be held this summer. The issues of creating a Kyrgyzstan-Bahrain Business Council were also discussed.

The meeting participants also considered the possibility of opening direct regular flights between Bishkek and Manama.
