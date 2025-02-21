Customs officers detect illegal import of cars to Kyrgyzstan

Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan detected another illegal import of cars. The Customs Service reported.

Employees of the North-Eastern Customs discovered a violation in the import of BYD E5 cars from China with an overstated year of manufacture.

Nine cars arrived at Avtomobilny customs clearance point in the Kyrgyz Republic, the shipping documents of which indicated 2020 as the year of manufacture. This could have allowed the importer not to pay VAT and customs duties in accordance with the law. However, during the inspection it was established that the actual year of manufacture of the cars was 2018.

According to the forensic service of the Ministry of Justice, the amount of unpaid customs duties reached to 2.5 million soms.

The materials were transferred to the Investigative Department of the Customs Service for further investigation.