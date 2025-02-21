12:28
USD 87.45
EUR 91.24
RUB 0.97
English

Customs officers detect illegal import of cars to Kyrgyzstan

Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan detected another illegal import of cars. The Customs Service reported.

Employees of the North-Eastern Customs discovered a violation in the import of BYD E5 cars from China with an overstated year of manufacture.

Nine cars arrived at Avtomobilny customs clearance point in the Kyrgyz Republic, the shipping documents of which indicated 2020 as the year of manufacture. This could have allowed the importer not to pay VAT and customs duties in accordance with the law. However, during the inspection it was established that the actual year of manufacture of the cars was 2018.

According to the forensic service of the Ministry of Justice, the amount of unpaid customs duties reached to 2.5 million soms.

The materials were transferred to the Investigative Department of the Customs Service for further investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/320643/
views: 148
Print
Related
Customs officers reveal illegal import of Apple products to Kyrgyzstan
Customs reveals violations in import of cars from Korea to Kyrgyzstan
Customs Service announces tender for construction of building for Unaa
Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan increases collection of payments by 6 billion soms
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion
Kamchybek Tashiev reports detention of customs officers
Russian customs seize smuggled cigarettes from Kyrgyzstan worth 36 million
Customs officers illegally collect duties from people with disabilities
Key task in EAEU - to introduce single standard for customs operations
More than 20 tons of clothing from Kyrgyzstan detained in Tyumen
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
12:17
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan European Commissioner for International Partnerships to...
11:57
Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG
11:51
We will fully pay off the external debt by 2035 - Sadyr Japarov
11:41
CEC Chairman calls low voter turnout biggest problem in elections
11:30
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent