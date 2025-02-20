10:43
Russian MFA opposes introduction of visa regime with Central Asian countries

The Russian Foreign Ministry opposes the introduction of a visa regime with Central Asian and Transcaucasian countries. The Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, stated while speaking in the State Duma.

According to him, tightening the approach to labor migrants from these countries «will not contribute to Moscow’s long-term interests.»

He believes that existing control measures should be strengthened without creating obstacles for labor migration.

«Yes, of course, it is necessary to maintain order. Many violations have been recorded in various directions, geographic ones, from which migrants arrive, but we believe that control over their behavior should be tightened without setting up barriers, let alone introducing a visa regime,» the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Sergei Lavrov added that several meetings had been held with the Foreign Ministers of the EAEU member states to explain the current measures taken by the Russian government regarding migrants.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Sergei Mironov stated that introduction of visa regime with Central Asian countries would serve not only to strengthening the national security but also to genuine mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and its southern neighbors.
