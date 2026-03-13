Agriculture Minister takes personal control of veterinary safety measures

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov has taken personal control of measures to ensure veterinary safety.

During a working trip to the regions, he visited several farms and met with local livestock breeders, farm managers, and representatives of the agricultural sector. The meetings focused on current issues related to the development of livestock farming and ensuring veterinary safety.

Livestock breeders expressed concern over the increasing number of animal diseases in recent years. According to them, the situation requires stronger preventive measures, timely diagnostics, and prompt responses from veterinary services.

The minister emphasized that preventing epizootic risks is one of the priority areas of the country’s agricultural policy. On his instructions, relevant services have been tasked with strengthening veterinary control, monitoring the epizootic situation, intensifying preventive work on farms, and promptly responding to all reports of animal diseases.

It was also reported that funds from the republican budget have been allocated for the purchase of biological preparations and laboratory diagnostic kits.

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry called on livestock owners to responsibly care for their animals, promptly inform veterinary specialists about signs of disease, and strictly follow the recommendations of veterinary services. Joint and coordinated actions, the ministry noted, will help ensure epizootic safety and support the sustainable development of livestock farming.