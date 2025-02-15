14:08
Prosecutor General's Office opens case against Bishkekglavarkhitektura employees

A criminal case has been opened against some employees of Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«The capital’s supervisory body has found out that responsible persons of Bishkekglavarkhitektura, using their official position in the interests of commercial organizations, worked out a neighborhood construction project within the block bordered by Moskovskaya, Isanov, Togolok Moldo Streets, and Chui Avenue, violating legal requirements,» the statement says.

In addition, the deputy director of the State Construction Agency and his subordinates, abusing their official position, illegally issued a permit for the construction of an apartment building in the interests of S.S. LLC, despite the fact that according to the project, the site on Koenkozov Street, 48 and 48a is designated for the construction of a public building.

Based on these facts, the prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/320057/
views: 142
