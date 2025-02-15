11:07
Aibek Abdymomunov appointed Director of State Agency of Physical Culture

Aibek Abdymomunov has been appointed Director of the State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports. The press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding order was signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, the State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports was established on the basis of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Aibek Abdymomunov was born on October 15, 1983 in Karakol. He graduated from the Issyk-Kul State University named after Kasym Tynystanov with a degree in physical education.

He was engaged in coaching work, was the manager of the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek.

Since 2020, he had been the Director of the state institution «Management of sports facilities and sports support» under the Department of Physical Culture and Sports.

In April 2023, he was appointed Director of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan.

Aibek Abdymomunov is a world champion in boxing among youth, a participant of the Olympic Games, a national category referee, and an International Master of Sports.
