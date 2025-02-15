11:07
Nurdan Oruntaev becomes Minister of Architecture and Construction of Kyrgyzstan

Nurdan Oruntaev has been appointed the Minister of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

The document notes that in accordance with paragraph 2, part 1 of Article 70, Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurdan Kemelovich Oruntaev was appointed Minister of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic and relieved of previously assigned duties.

Recall, Sadyr Japarov changed the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers by another decree. The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services was established on the basis of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Nurdan Oruntaev previously held the position of the head of the state agency.
