16:33
USD 87.45
EUR 90.24
RUB 0.90
English

Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Patients to be admitted to KSMA center

About 2,000 operations are performed annually at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation. The Director of the Research Institute Samidin Shabyraliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 4-5 open surgeries (using artificial circulation) and about the same number of angiographic operations were performed per day.

«Now surgical interventions will be performed at the diagnostic center of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA). There is a suitable department there. Our doctors will work there for a while,» Samidin Shabyraliev said.

Related news
Patients, medical workers, caregivers injured in Cardiac Surgery Institute fire
The KSMA noted that the fifth floor of the diagnostic center has been renovated and is ready to admit patients.

As a result of the fire, two children died, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 preoperative patients were sent home.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/319722/
views: 97
Print
Related
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Basement renovation was planned for this year
Commission formed to investigate fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate criminal case
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Deceased - children after surgery
Patients, medical workers, caregivers injured in Cardiac Surgery Institute fire
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute in Bishkek: Patients evacuated, two died
Private kindergarten on fire in Bishkek
Six monkeys and a kangaroo killed in fire in Bishkek zoo
Large fire breaks out in mosque in Sokuluk
New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
12 February, Wednesday
16:29
Previously wanted man detained for thefts in Tokmak Previously wanted man detained for thefts in Tokmak
16:21
Property of former Min-Kush Orgtekhnika plant returned to state
16:09
Import of unlabeled potatoes from China into Kyrgyzstan prevented
15:59
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Patients to be admitted to KSMA center
15:49
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Basement renovation was planned for this year