Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Patients to be admitted to KSMA center

About 2,000 operations are performed annually at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation. The Director of the Research Institute Samidin Shabyraliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 4-5 open surgeries (using artificial circulation) and about the same number of angiographic operations were performed per day.

«Now surgical interventions will be performed at the diagnostic center of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA). There is a suitable department there. Our doctors will work there for a while,» Samidin Shabyraliev said.

The KSMA noted that the fifth floor of the diagnostic center has been renovated and is ready to admit patients.

As a result of the fire, two children died, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 preoperative patients were sent home.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.