Patients, medical workers, caregivers injured in Cardiac Surgery Institute fire

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported on the health condition of patients evacuated from the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation during a night fire.

According to the ministry, at the time of the incident, there were 104 people at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation, including 50 patients, 19 children, as well as 32 caregivers and 22 employees.

At least 31 patients were transported to other hospitals: 12 children were transferred to the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare, where medical care was also provided to 12 mothers and 2 fathers of the children. Two patients were transferred to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, and 15 patients, including 8 adults and 7 children, were transferred to the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy. Nineteen preoperative patients were sent home.

«As of the morning of February 12, the condition of the children in the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare is assessed by doctors as stable. They are being monitored. There are 11 patients in the intensive care unit of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, including four children — two in extremely serious condition. The condition of two patients in the National Hospital is moderately severe, they are receiving treatment,» the Ministry of Health noted.

In addition to the patients, nine people were injured in the fire, who were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, including seven medical workers of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation and two caregivers. The condition of four medical workers is satisfactory, three are in moderate condition. Their condition is stable, they are in the Toxicology Department of the Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care.

Medical services of the Ministry of Health, the Bishkek City Hall, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are involved in eliminating the consequences of the incident. Medical institutions in Bishkek have been transferred to an enhanced work regime. Six psychologists have worked with patients and their relatives, providing emergency support.