MES of Kyrgyzstan receives special vehicle to transport radioactive substances

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan received a special vehicle for transporting radioactive substances. The press service of the ministry reported.

In particular, ISUZU NQR 90 L special vehicle was handed over to the Republican Specialized Plant state institution under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the chief expert of the presidential administration Gulumkan Bekturova, the equipment was received as humanitarian aid from the U.S. Department of Energy through the IAEA project.

The specially converted truck is designed to transport radioactive waste in a special container body.
