State establishes classic versions of Manas epic trilogy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On the Manas Epic». The press service of the presidential administration reported.

It is noted that the amendments made to the law concern the issue of state activity in the field of preserving and popularizing the epic.

For example, the new version of the law states that the state is responsible for the opening of manaschi schools and creation of conditions for the comprehensive development of their creativity; creating conditions for teaching, studying and conducting scientific research on Manas epic trilogy; research, storage, protection and accounting upon discovery of ancient materials related to the Manas epic trilogy; ensuring the preservation of monuments, museum valuables, literary and artistic works related to the epic; protecting the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic related to the Manas epic trilogy outside its borders.

The law also states that the state has to monitor measures on protection of the texts of the classical and other versions of the Manas epic trilogy from distortion of its ideas and ideology, attempts to destroy or distort the content during narration and translation into other languages. The same law establishes the recitals by manaschi Sagymbai Orozbakov and Sayakbai Karalaev as the classical versions of the Manas epic trilogy.

In addition, the use of the names of the main characters of Manas epic trilogy in the names of objects in state, municipal, private and other forms of ownership, and the products they produce, is now permitted in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill was submitted to Parliament by the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy in October 2024, and adopted by the Parliament in December of the same year.

In 2013, by the decision of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the trilogy «Manas. Semetey. Seitek.» was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.