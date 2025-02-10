Cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan increases by 5.9 percent in 2024

The volume of cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan increased by 5.9 percent in 2024. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

From January to December, the total volume of cargo transported by all kinds of transport reached 54 million tons. Compared to the same period in 2023, this is an increase of 3 million tons (5.9 percent).

In December alone, cargo transportation by all kinds of transport increased by 0.3 million tons (5.7 percent), compared to December 2023.

Private entrepreneurs account for the majority of cargo transportation.