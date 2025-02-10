11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Drinking water supply to be suspended in another district of Bishkek

Supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be suspended in another district of Bishkek from 9 a.m. till midnight on February 11. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The shutdown area is Dooronbek Sadyrbaev Street, Absamat Masaliev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Yntymak Park, Toktonaliev Street, Absamat Masaliev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Yuzhny residential complex and Abdrakhmanov Street.

Water supply will be suspended due to repair and restoration work on the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/319409/
views: 75
Print
Related
One of Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on February 11
South-western part of Bishkek to have no water on February 6
Large area in Bishkek to be left without water due to repair work
Dams being repaired in Nookat district of Osh region
Switzerland ready to allocate $20 million for water supply project in Kyrgyzstan
Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water on November 28
Kyrgyzstan to reduce water supply to neighboring countries to preserve Issyk-Kul
Kazakhstan to receive 11 billion cubic meters of water from Syr Darya River
Several residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on November 5
Western part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 29
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
11:34
Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subje...
11:22
Drinking water supply to be suspended in another district of Bishkek
11:09
Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone
10:56
Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws
10:34
Edil Baisalov attends farewell ceremony for Prince Aga Khan IV