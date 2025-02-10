Drinking water supply to be suspended in another district of Bishkek

Supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be suspended in another district of Bishkek from 9 a.m. till midnight on February 11. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The shutdown area is Dooronbek Sadyrbaev Street, Absamat Masaliev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Yntymak Park, Toktonaliev Street, Absamat Masaliev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Yuzhny residential complex and Abdrakhmanov Street.

Water supply will be suspended due to repair and restoration work on the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.