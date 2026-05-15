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Last Bell ceremony in Kyrgyz schools scheduled for May 29

The traditional Last Bell ceremony in secondary schools across Kyrgyzstan will take place on May 29. The date was postponed due to the extension of spring holidays in March.

According to the Ministry of Education, ceremonial events will begin at 9 a.m., with a unified order applying to all schools.

The collection of money from students and parents is prohibited, as well as graduation celebrations in cafes and restaurants or outdoor trips.

State graduation examinations will begin in schools on June 2 and continue through June 13.

Exam schedule for 9th grade graduates:

  • June 2 — mathematics,
  • June 5 — written composition in native language and literature,
  • June 9 — comprehensive test in the state language,
  • June 12 — history of Kyrgyzstan.

Exam schedule for 11th-grade graduates:

  • June 2 — essay in native language and literature,
  • June 5 — mathematics,
  • June 9 — history of Kyrgyzstan,
  • June 12 — comprehensive test in the state language.

Physical education standards testing is scheduled for May 14–22.
link: https://24.kg/english/373991/
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