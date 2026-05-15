15:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.42
RUB 1.19
English

Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise stage protest over salary cuts

On May 13, employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise in Bishkek held a protest on the premises. The workers claimed they had not received the promised 50 percent salary increase; instead, their salaries had been reduced.

According to the employees, salaries of ordinary workers were cut from 53,000 to 46,000 soms, and of drivers from 63,000 to 46,000 soms.

«We deal with huge amounts of waste, we even work on Sundays.. And how much talk do we have to endure? Just stand by while we repair vehicles in this stinking place. Last time I got 70,000 soms, and now I’m getting 47,000. Is that enough money for a welder?» one of the protesters said.

The employees also point to discrepancies in the payment system. They claimed that in a month when a driver did not work at all, he received 55,000 soms, while in a full month of work without days off, the salary was only 46,000 soms.

Company management attended the meeting, but workers said they did not receive clear explanations regarding the salary reductions or the unpaid increase.

On March 14, 2026, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced a 50 percent salary increase for employees of Tazalyk, Bishkekzelenstroy, and the Bishkek Funeral Services Agency at an event dedicated to Housing and Utilities Workers’ Day.
link: https://24.kg/english/373979/
views: 141
Print
Related
Construction of modern base for Tazalyk municipal enterprise begins in Bishkek
Bishkek's Tazalyk to receive 20 units of specialized equipment for winter
Tazalyk to remove garbage from suburban villages from July 1
Tazalyk municipal enterprise receives new equipment
Tazalyk to receive special equipment for cleaning Bishkek
New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov
Special points for Tazalyk employees being opened in Bishkek
Tazalyk starts earning more than 65 million soms per year
Car hits Tazalyk employee in Bishkek
Protest takes place near Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Friday
15:22
Bishkek to host From Heart to Heart Fair Bishkek to host From Heart to Heart Fair
15:04
 Sadyr Japarov awards Orders to mothers with many children
14:56
Last Bell ceremony in Kyrgyz schools scheduled for May 29
14:35
Construction of four-story schools begins in Kyrgyzstan
14:07
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit