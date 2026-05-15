Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise stage protest over salary cuts

On May 13, employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise in Bishkek held a protest on the premises. The workers claimed they had not received the promised 50 percent salary increase; instead, their salaries had been reduced.

According to the employees, salaries of ordinary workers were cut from 53,000 to 46,000 soms, and of drivers from 63,000 to 46,000 soms.

«We deal with huge amounts of waste, we even work on Sundays.. And how much talk do we have to endure? Just stand by while we repair vehicles in this stinking place. Last time I got 70,000 soms, and now I’m getting 47,000. Is that enough money for a welder?» one of the protesters said.

The employees also point to discrepancies in the payment system. They claimed that in a month when a driver did not work at all, he received 55,000 soms, while in a full month of work without days off, the salary was only 46,000 soms.

Company management attended the meeting, but workers said they did not receive clear explanations regarding the salary reductions or the unpaid increase.

On March 14, 2026, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced a 50 percent salary increase for employees of Tazalyk, Bishkekzelenstroy, and the Bishkek Funeral Services Agency at an event dedicated to Housing and Utilities Workers’ Day.