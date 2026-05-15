Bishkek to host From Heart to Heart Fair

From Heart to Heart social and information fair will be held in Bishkek on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., timed to the Mother’s Day in the Kyrgyz Republic and World Hypertension Day, marked annually on May 17.

The event is organized by the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as partner and public organizations—AgeNet, ADRA, the National Red Crescent Society of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Resource Center for the Elderly, Sotsium Public Foundation, and the Union of Veteran Chess Enthusiasts Public Foundation.

The same venue will also host the Healthy Heart — Get a Checkup informational and preventative campaign, aimed at raising public awareness about cardiovascular disease prevention and the importance of regular blood pressure monitoring.

Visitors will be offered:

free blood pressure measurements;

blood sugar testing;

consultations with cardiologists and medical specialists;

distribution of informational materials;

guaranteed-prize lotteries and interactive activities.

Guests will also enjoy a concert program, health quizzes, a first-aid master class, and a volunteer flash mob.