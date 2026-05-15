Construction of four-story schools begins in Kyrgyzstan

Building codes and regulations for the construction of new schools are being revised in Kyrgyzstan. Zhyrgalbek Medetkanov, Deputy Director of the Housing and Civil Construction Department at the Ministry of Construction, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, building codes previously stipulated six to eight square meters per student. After the revision, the norms are now between 10 and 12 square meters.

«For example, schools designed for 275 students previously covered around 1,500 to 2,000 square meters. Now the same schools are being built with an area of 3,000 to 3,500 square meters. We’ve begun building schools that include elevators. This year, construction of four-story schools began—the Ministry of Construction issued a corresponding order permitting this. In Osh, for example, two such schools are already under construction, each designed with four elevators,» Zhyrgalbek Medetkanov said.

He added that kindergartens are also being equipped with furniture manufactured using new technologies.

Environmental issues are also being addressed. For example, solar panels for electricity generation and heat pumps are being designed for new schools in Bishkek and Osh. Several pilot schools in this format are planned to be completed in 2026.