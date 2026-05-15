15:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.42
RUB 1.19
English

Construction of four-story schools begins in Kyrgyzstan

Building codes and regulations for the construction of new schools are being revised in Kyrgyzstan. Zhyrgalbek Medetkanov, Deputy Director of the Housing and Civil Construction Department at the Ministry of Construction, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, building codes previously stipulated six to eight square meters per student. After the revision, the norms are now between 10 and 12 square meters.

«For example, schools designed for 275 students previously covered around 1,500 to 2,000 square meters. Now the same schools are being built with an area of 3,000 to 3,500 square meters. We’ve begun building schools that include elevators. This year, construction of four-story schools began—the Ministry of Construction issued a corresponding order permitting this. In Osh, for example, two such schools are already under construction, each designed with four elevators,» Zhyrgalbek Medetkanov said.

He added that kindergartens are also being equipped with furniture manufactured using new technologies.

Environmental issues are also being addressed. For example, solar panels for electricity generation and heat pumps are being designed for new schools in Bishkek and Osh. Several pilot schools in this format are planned to be completed in 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/373987/
views: 122
Print
Related
New 500-seat Arabaev school building completed in Kochkor district
Construction of joint Russian-Kyrgyz school begins in Bishkek
New 750-student school to be built in Kok-Zhar village
25 new schools, 7 school buildings to be constructed in Bishkek in 2026
Six new schools to be built in Manas city
Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school construction project
16 new school buildings commissioned in Osh region in 2025
Agreement on Construction of Public Schools project ratified in Kyrgyzstan
School for 1,200 students to be built near Kudaibergen market in Bishkek
Construction of 20 new schools begins in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Friday
15:22
Bishkek to host From Heart to Heart Fair Bishkek to host From Heart to Heart Fair
15:04
 Sadyr Japarov awards Orders to mothers with many children
14:56
Last Bell ceremony in Kyrgyz schools scheduled for May 29
14:35
Construction of four-story schools begins in Kyrgyzstan
14:07
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit