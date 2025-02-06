15:32
Ex-Minister Dinara Kutmanova and her son sentenced to 8 years in prison

The Pervomaisky District Court sentenced former Minister of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kutmanova and her son Kemelbek Kutmanov to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property. The court’s press service reported.

Dinara Kutmanova was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Abuse of office», she was sentenced to imprisonment for eight years with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold public office for three years.

The preventive measure against the former minister in the form of detention was left unchanged.

Kemelbek Kutmanov was found guilty of committing a crime under Paragraph 1, Part 4, Article 209 «Fraud on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, he was sentenced to imprisonment for eight years with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to engage in individual entrepreneurial activity for a term of three years.

The preventive measure against the son of the former official in the form of detention was left unchanged.

Recall, Dinara Kutmanova was detained at the end of July 2023. In particular, on July 22, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported who was detained within a criminal case on corruption in the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Nature Development Fund and how former minister Dinara Kutmanova and her family appropriated millions from various projects.
